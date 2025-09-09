A trustee with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has thrown her hat into the ring to run next month's Ward 2 byelection.

Christie Nelson filed her papers ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline on Friday Sept. 12.

Nelson is a mother of one and a University of Windsor graduate.

Nelson said in addition to her duties as trustee, she works in Ward 2 as a program manager with the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) and heads the Guns and Gang Violence Prevention Project .

"My history, in terms of work, stems back to working for the compassion care community where we look at improving the quality of life for our seniors. I co-founded a not-for-profit called Family Fuse, which helps Black families navigate the education system. I'm a former police auxiliary officer, a former reporter in the area," Nelson said.

If elected as city councillor, Nelson says she would resign her seat as trustee at the GECDSB.

Nelson said her platform includes issues such as enforcement for irresponsible landlords, repairing streets, trimming of trees that are interfering with power lines, and returning business to Sandwich Town.

"People are really looking forward to, or hoping for, opportunities for change in business, and especially with the two bridges, the Gordie Howe Bridge and the Ambassador Bridge being so close by, there's also issues and concerns around these empty homes that we know are not solely on the city to repair and or replace," Nelson said.

Nelson said she is looking forward to campaigning and going door-to-door to meet with families.

"A lot of people make promises when they're running for different campaigns, I choose not to make promises, I choose to make commitments. My commitment to Ward 2 is that I will listen, I will help bring projects to reality, and I'm really about change, as well as action," said Nelson.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.