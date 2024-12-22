The Greater Essex County District School Board had a successful 2024, despite some up's and down's.

While there is still half of the school year left, the beginning of the 2024-25 year has seen some positives.

The board saw the opening of two brand new schools in September including Beacon Heights Public School in Tecumseh which is a kindergarten to Grade 8, and Erie Migration District School in Kingsville which is a kindergarten to Grade 12.

The GECDSB also saw an enrolment uptick for 2024 at just over 36,000 students.

Despite the positives, the board also went through some challenges in 2024, including eliminating over 60 positions, eliminating some programs such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, and restructuring of programs due to a $6.3-million deficit.

Vicki Houston, Director of Education for the GECDSB, says everyone is getting settled into their new school.

"Just so many positives of the community coming together. It's always tough when you're transitioning, it's always difficult for any students and families to transition into new spaces. But they're making it their home, they're creating their new identity and moving forward."

She says while there were positives, there were challenges this year as well.

"With all the good always comes some negative, and some obstacles, and some barriers, it makes us more resilient, and it makes us more committed to our focus about doing what's right for students, and making sure that they have a safe, and inclusive environment where their ability to learn, and they just continue to grow and foster."

Houston says it was a great year.

"Just so many tremendous things. It's great to see athletics are all up and running, all the extracurricular happening for kids, and just so many positives happening. A great school year!"

School will resume from holiday break on January 6, 2025.

The next public meeting of the Board of Trustees will be on January 21, 2025.