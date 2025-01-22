The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is seeking proposals to construct additions onto two Windsor schools.

Last spring, the Ontario government announced $7.6-million in funding for permanent expansions at Glenwood Public School and Roseland Public School in the south end of the city.

Each school will see an additional eight classrooms, making room for an additional 184 students.

Both schools continue to face capacity issues due to the growing community in south Windsor.

Currently, Glenwood can support 560 students, and Roseland 510 students.

The province recently approved the construction plans for both schools, allocating $3,707,993 for Glenwood and $3,913,731 for Roseland.

According to a timeline provided by the board, construction on both schools is set to begin Mar. 4, 2025 following the tender process, with openings one year later on Mar. 23, 2026.