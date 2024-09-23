The Greater Essex County District School Board is observing The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The board raised the Every Child Matters flag outside of its administrative office on Park Street West Monday morning.



Director of Education Vicki Houston says all schools within the board will raise the flag and schools have also been provided resources for learning around Truth and Reconciliation.

"We've provided a wealth of resources to classroom teachers in order for them to help to facilitate learning around Truth and Reconciliation within the classrooms from all grade levels," says Houston.



She says the board has been observing Truth and Reconciliation and raising the flag for close to a decade.



"There's been a substantial amount learning that's happened over a period of time in partnership with our Indigenous Education Advisory Committee," she says.



Houston says schools were given the option to raise the flag today or next Monday.



"There is the mandatory of raising the flag for very good reason in honouring but schools and classroom teachers can choose from any one of the resources or multi resources that they're wanting to teach within the classroom in terms of students learning more about residential schools and truth and reconciliation and the calls to action," says Houston.



September 30 is The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.



The day is a federal holiday and is intended to recognize the legacy of the residential school system in Canada.



It's also a day where individuals wear orange shirts.



The City of Windsor will also fly the Every Child Matters flag outside of city hall from September 27 to October 1.

