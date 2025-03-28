It's budget time for the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB).

Budget preparations are currently underway for the 2025-26 school year, and the board is looking for public input as it says public consultation is an important component of the budget planning process.

The public will have two chances to provide their input at the Finance and Facility Services Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, or Tuesday, May 13, both at 5:00 p.m.

The meetings will be held at GECDSB, 451 Park Street West.

Attendees must register to appear as a delegation a minimum 48 hours prior to the start of the meeting.