A handful of high schools with the Greater Essex County District School Board will go through an innovative educational module.

Prior to Holodomor Memorial Day, which is traditionally on the fourth Saturday of November, a mobile classroom will be visiting some local secondary schools to share historical information about the genocidal starvation of Ukrainians in 1932-33.

Through this mobile classroom, students will participate in an interactive lesson that pieces together the history of the Holodomor.

This module will spark discussion of the effects on Ukrainian and Canadian values of human rights, and the need to combat hate and prejudice.

The mobile classroom visited Leamington District Secondary School on Monday. It will attend Essex District High School on May 1, Tecumseh Vista Academy on May 2, W.F. Herman Academy on May 7 and May 8, and Belle River District High School on May 9.

The GECDSB states that this learning activity meets requirements of the Ontario high school curriculum.

Starting in September 2025, Grade 10 students in Ontario will receive mandatory education on the Holodomor famine in Ukraine as part of their Canadian history course.