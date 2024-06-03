The Greater Essex County District School Board is conducting a survey for public feedback on a variety of topics.



The board is gathering feedback from students, staff, parents and guardians, and the community for their School Climate Survey.

This survey is done every two year in accordance with the Ministry of Education directives, and assess school climate, equity and inclusion, bullying prevention and mental health.

There are four different versions: one for Grades 4 to 6, Grades 7 and 8, Grades 9 to 12, and another for parents and the community.

Students will be given time in class to finish the survey.

Meanwhile, individuals outside of students can take the survey on the board's website.

The survey will remain open until June 28.