The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has appointed two new trustees to serve out the remainder of the term until the next election in Oct. 2026.

Two seats were left vacant following the resignation of Ron LeClair in October and Nancy Armstrong in November.

The school board decided to fill those vacancies through appointment and accepted open applications until Dec. 10.

Nine candidates were interviewed by the board on Monday evening.

They were asked the same three questions and allotted 15 minutes for their answers.

Following a vote through secret ballot, Cheryl Lovell was appointed to represent the Leamington/Pelee Island, and Chandrika Abhang appointed to represent LaSalle/Amherstburg.

Lovell is a retired teacher with 33 years experience with the GECDSB, and a former trustee, previously serving 12 years on the board.

She said one of her priorities will be ensuring that students have safe environments.

"We have to make sure that our students, as well as our staff, are being taken care of, where people can feel that they can enter a building and know that they are accepted, respected, and that they are comfortable in their surroundings," she said.

Lovell said it's important trustees remember and support the staff within schools.

"We need ensure that we are supporting their mental health and providing them with the opportunities for professional development and training that they need to do their job effectively," said Lovell.

Abhang is a parent and school council member with a background in engineering and global strategy.

Abhang said student achievement and well-being could be improved through understanding and setting up strategic priorities for the board.

"A lot has changed in the last two to three years with A.I. and technology coming in, so how should we change our plans, how should we change our allocations to make our students more empowered for the coming future," she said.

The board said the pair would be sworn in on Tuesday Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. ahead of the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.