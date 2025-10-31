The Toronto Blue Jays are a win away from winning their first World Series since 1993.

Kevin Gausman gets the start as Toronto hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of Major League Baseball's championship.

The Blue Jays lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for L.A. after throwing a complete game in Game 2 of the series.

Veteran designated hitter George Springer will likely return to the Blue Jays' lineup for what could be the decisive game of the series.

Springer missed Games 4 and 5 after straining his midsection swinging at a pitch in Game 3.