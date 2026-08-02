Gausman gets standing ovation from fans in what may be his final start for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman (34) looks on as he is taken out of the game by manager John Schneider during sixth inning MLB baseball action against the St. Louis Cardinals in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press)

TORONTO - Kevin Gausman clapped his glove, patted his heart, and looked up at the 41,819 fans giving him a standing ovation as he strode off the field at Rogers Centre.

It may have been Gausman’s final appearance as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. It might not. But no one was going to take the moment for granted.

“I’ve played long enough, played this game long enough to know those things don’t happen all the time,” said Gausman after the game. “I just kind of tried to soak it in.

“I had to go down in the tunnel after to kind of regroup myself, but what a cool moment, for sure.”

Gausman (5-10) pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball, striking out four, but allowing nine hits and a walk. The veteran pitcher is considered a valuable asset for playoff-bound teams ahead of Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

A season after appearing in the World Series, Toronto (52-59) is last in the American League East and four games out of a wild-card berth. Even though the Blue Jays have won three straight, their long odds of reaching the post-season again likely makes them a seller ahead of the trade deadline.

Knowing that Gausman won’t start again before a possible deal is made for him, Toronto manager John Schneider made the decision to pull the pitcher mid-inning so that the crowd would have an opportunity to say goodbye.

“What a cool moment,” said Gausman. “The fans have done a lot of cool moments for me since I’ve been here, but that was definitely up there. I appreciate it.

“I would have loved to, obviously, get through the sixth, but Skip made the right move there.”

Gausman signed a five-year, US$110-million deal with the Blue Jays on Dec. 21, 2021, and has been one of Toronto’s most reliable starters for five seasons. It’s his fifth team over 14 MLB seasons, with stints on the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

He has a 53-51 record in his time with the Blue Jays, recording a 3.62 earned-run average and 920 strikeouts.

Gausman’s rate of 9.62 strikeouts per nine innings is the most by a starting pitcher in Toronto history with a minimum of 100 starts. J.A. Happ (8.34) and Jose Berrios (7.99) are second and third in the team’s 50-year history.

“I think of myself as a Blue Jay because I feel like I’ve been the most consistent of any team that I’ve been on,” said Gausman. “I hope (the fans) realize that I’ve embraced not just the team but the country, and I really love this city and everything that it stands for.”

Gausman, like the Blue Jays, has struggled this season. He has a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 127 1/3 innings pitched.

Still, Schneider said the ovation Gausman received was well deserved.

“People just recognizing him, not just today, but, you know, him,’’ said Schneider. “He tried to treat it like a normal game and tried to just win the game and I understand there’s a little extra baggage right now, sure, but I think it was really nice for the fans to show their support and I thought Kev pitched a hell of a game.”

Gausman was asked if Toronto’s front office had given him any indication if he would be traded in the next 48 hours.

“A little bit but I don’t think it’s my business to share that, to be honest,” said Gausman. “We’ve had some discussions.

“I honestly really appreciate the discussions that we had and I’ll leave it at that.”

Veteran designated hitter George Springer hit an RBI single in the third inning on Saturday and drove in another run with a double in the seventh. The 36-year-old could also be a trade asset for Toronto, especially after hitting .290 in July with four home runs and a .362 on-base percentage.

Springer said the Blue Jays front office had not told him if he would be traded or not.

“I’m here and I love this team,’’ he said. “I love this organization and, so far as I know, I’m here.”