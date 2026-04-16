Sixty years after it invented sports drinks, Gatorade is making a surprising pivot: It's no longer focusing primarily on athletes.

PepsiCo, Gatorade's parent company, says the brand wants to broaden its reach to non-athletes who are looking for ways to hydrate, whether they're on a long flight or nursing a hangover.

New packaging highlights the specific ways Gatorade's various drinks and powders work and the research behind them.

The change reflects U.S. consumers' booming interest in beverages with perceived health benefits.

Rivals like Powerade and LMNT have also recently introduced products designed for non-athletes.