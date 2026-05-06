The price of a gallon of regular gasoline climbed 31 cents in the past week, spiking to an average of $4.48 per gallon Tuesday, according to AAA.

That's up 50% since the war with Iran began.

Many drivers were hopeful in mid-April, amid signs that the conflict could be winding down, and gasoline prices fell daily for almost two weeks.

But as the war continued, gasoline prices reversed course and began increasing again.

And energy experts say that even once the war ends, it will take months for gasoline prices to return to pre-war levels.