The price at the pump is expected to drop Tuesday as the federal government lifts the consumer carbon tax from fuel prices.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices should drop nearly 20 cents a litre across Ontario.

McTeague says the drop comes after the federal government’s decision to withdraw the federal carbon tax.

Just hours after being sworn-in on March 14, Carney announced the government would reduce carbon pricing for consumers to zero as of April 1.

McTeague says as of 12:01 a.m. April 1, gas bars are no longer required to collect the 19.9 cent carbon tax on gasoline or the 24.2 cents for diesel (with HST).

Gas was selling for an average of $1.45 in Windsor on Monday, according to GasWizard.ca.

-With files from CTV News Ottawa