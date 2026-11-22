Windsor Spitfires captain Ethan Garden recorded the first hat trick of his OHL career in Saturday night’s 6-4 win over the Peterborough Petes at the WFCU Centre.

Garden scored twice through the first two periods before completing the hat trick with an empty-net goal late in regulation.

Johnny McLaughlin, Caden Harvey and Thanasi Marentette also scored for Windsor.

Next up

The Spitfires will host the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday night.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.