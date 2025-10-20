A reminder to residents in the City of Windsor that garbage collection will change as of this week.

As the green bin program kicks off this week, a new waste collection schedule will take effect.

Garbage collection will now move to a bi-weekly schedule, while organic waste - or the green bin - will be collected weekly.

These changes will take effect as of Tuesday, October 21, and applies to all properties currently following the city's residential curbside collection calendar.

Garbage collection will occur bi-weekly, the green bin will be collected weekly, yard waste collection will continue on a bi-weekly through November, and recycling will remain bi-weekly until the new single-stream collection starts in January 2026.

Residents are encouraged to review their updated collection calendar and place bins at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled day.

Garbage collection in the county will remain on a weekly collection schedule for the time being.