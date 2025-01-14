One suspect has been arrested and another is wanted following several residential break-ins and vehicle thefts in Windsor.

Around 7:30 last Tuesday morning, police were called to the 3900-block of Roseland Drive West and say two people arrived in a stolen vehicle, entered an unlocked car in the driveway, and used the garage door opener to gain entry to the home where multiple personal items were stolen.

Police say the suspects then stole a second vehicle from a nearby driveway and drive to another house down the street where they once again entered a vehicle in the driveway, used the garage door opener to get into the house and stole personal items.

A 35-year old man was arrested the next day in the 800-block of Elliott Street East and the stolen vehicles were recovered nearby.

Charges include: break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, wearing a disguise to commit an offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

The second suspect remains outstanding and is described as a white man with a thin build who was wearing all black.

Police are asked residents in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between 4:30 and 7:30 a.m. on January 7, for any evidence that may help with the investigation.