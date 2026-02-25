Tecumseh firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire late Saturday night.

Crews were called to the scene at Lesperance Road and Lessard Street around 10:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Wade Bondy says the fire started when a pickup truck caught fire in a driveway. The flames quickly spread to a detached garage on the property.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, but both the vehicle and the garage were destroyed.

Damage is estimated between $80,000 and $100,000.

Bondy said there is nothing suspicious about the fire, no injuries were reported, and the cause remains undetermined.