Gaps in tariff effects among provinces could test Team Canada's unity: experts

OTTAWA — Experts warn the latest tariff threats from the United States will hit some provinces harder than others — and could test the united Team Canada front.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders Monday to impose 50 per cent tariffs next month on a range of Canadian exports, including honey, liquor and hockey sticks.

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe says British Columbia has the greatest provincial share of exports targeted in the latest tariff volley, mainly because of high-value component boards made in the province.

While Ontario and Quebec would also see a number of their goods hit with the 50 per cent levy starting Aug. 19, Tombe says the exclusion of energy and potash from the proposed tariffs means Alberta and Saskatchewan get off relatively light.

Mahmood Nanji of the Ivey Business School at Western University says exports of energy, potash and critical minerals offer Canada its best leverage over the United States.

He says that means the Prairie provinces could be called on to impose export restrictions if Prime Minister Mark Carney opts to retaliate against the new tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press