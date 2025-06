Essex County OPP have suspended the licence of a G2 driver after they were stopped for going 74 km/h over the speed limit on Lakeshore Road 113.

Police say the driver was observed going 134 km/h in an 60 km/h zone on Monday.

The driver was taking a vehicle for a test drive at the time they were stopped.

A 21-year-old has been charged with stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension, and they will have to appear in court.