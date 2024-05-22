A night of hip-hop is coming to the The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

G-Eazy and Rick Ross will join forces for the show on Friday, August 23.

Multi-Platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has performed on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

His accolades include winning a People's Choice Award for "Favourite Hip-Hop Artist," being named to Forbes' "30 Under 30," and covered publications for GQ Italia, Rollacoaster, Numero NL, XXL, and Flaunt.

In 2021, G-Eazy released of his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too. The sequel to his debut LP, These Things Happen, his first full-length record since 2017's critically acclaimed The Beautiful & Damned.

The Beautiful & Damned garnered two Number One radio hits "No Limit" featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B and "Him & I" featuring Halsey, and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The record followed his Platinum-certified sophomore album When It's Dark Out, which featured the mega-hit "Me, Myself & I" with Bebe Rexha.

Catch G-Eazy and Rick Ross live from the Colosseum stage on Friday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.