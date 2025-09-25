Another raid at FunGuyz in downtown Windsor resulting in the seizure of approximately $16,000 in illegal drugs.

Windsor police say the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the dispensary on Ouellette Avenue near Park Street West.

According to police, officers seized 84 packages of psilocybin-infused gummies, 51 bottles of psilocybin capsules, 69 psilocybin-infused chocolate bars, 112 packages of dried psilocybin, two packages of candy freeze-dried psilocybin, two psilocybin vape cartridges, $2,900 in Canadian currency and $100 in US currency.

Police say a 52-year-old employee, who was at the store at the time of the raid, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Since July 2023, police have raided the dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, eight times.