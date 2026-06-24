Thousands expected at funeral for Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty. Live updates here.

CP24’s Courtney Heels has the latest on the procession and funeral of Const. Marc Pinizzotto that will be closed to the public.

Family, colleagues of Const. Marc Pinizzotto to attend private funeral CP24’s Courtney Heels has the latest on the procession and funeral of Const. Marc Pinizzotto that will be closed to the public.

A funeral is being held today for Const. Marc Pinizzotto, the 43-year-old Emergency Task Force (ETF) member who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Thousands of fellow Toronto police officers, emergency services personnel, dignitaries, and members of Pinizzotto’s family are expected to attend the 1 p.m. service in Etobicoke. A funeral procession is set to depart from Thornhill at 10 a.m.

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Pinizzotto, and 18-year veteran of the Toronto police Service, was shot in North York on June 11 while executing search warrants, including one connected to the shooting at the U.S. consulate in March.

A suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett, was shot in an exchange of gunfire and remains in hospital. He’s been charged with first-degree murder.

Pinizzotto’s death marks the first time in the ETF’s 64-year history that one of its members has been killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony is closed to the public, but CTV News and CP24 will be broadcasting live footage of the service and funeral procession as it happens.

Follow along here for live updates:

9:45 a.m. – Thousands of officers to march

Toronto police said thousands of officers will march from the nearby CWENCH Centre at 1120 Martin Grove Road to the funeral site at 10:30 a.m.

Police said members will be positioned in the northbound lanes of Martin Grove to salute the funeral cortege as it passes.

9:30 a.m. - Toronto police thanks public for its support

In a tweet published Wednesday morning, the Toronto Police Service thanked the public for its support and condolences following Pinizzotto’s death.

9 a.m. – Public can view procession from these overpasses

While Wednesday’s funeral service is closed to the public, police say that individuals can view the procession on several Highway 407 overpasses, including:

Bathurst Street

Dufferin Street

Keele Street

Jane Street

Weston Road

Pine Valley Drive

Islington Avenue

8:30 a.m. - Pinizzotto family shares photos with CP24

The Pinizzotto family provided CP24 with photos of Marc with his wife Andrea and their 14-year-old twin children, Daniella and Domenic.

Speaking exclusively to CP24, Insp. Peter Morris, the acting superintendent of the ETF, said Pinizzotto’s family are now an extension of the TPS family.

“Whatever we can do to support them, not only the guys on that team, but our unit as a whole, we will be there for them,” he said.

Marc Pinizzotto family Marc Pinizzotto, his wife, Andrea, and their two children, Daniella and Domenic, are seen in these undated photos. (Supplied)

With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman

8 a.m. – Road closures in effect for funeral procession

A number of road closures are now in effect ahead of the funeral procession’s departure from a funeral home in Thornhill.

The hearse carrying Pinizzotto’s body is scheduled to travel north on Yonge Street, before heading west on Highway 407, southbound on Highway 27, eastbound on Rexdale Boulevard and southbound on Martin Grove Road. The funeral will take place at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Martin Grove Road is closed from Dixon to Belfield roads and from Belfield Road to Bethridge Boulevard. Belfield Road is fully closed and limited or screened access from Highway 27 to Martin Grove and Kipling Avenue to Martin Grove is now in effect.

Highway 409’s east and west ramps to Martin Grove are closed, as is the Highway 401 westbound ramp to Martin Grove.

“Traffic control measures will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow in the area. We ask for your patience while you navigate around the closures,” police said in a news release.

The closures are expected to lift at 1 p.m. once the funeral gets underway.