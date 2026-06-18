Funeral to be held for OPP officer fatally struck by car in Hearst, Ont., last week

Fellow officers, dignitaries and family members will pay their respects to an Ontario Provincial Police constable killed on the job at his funeral in Mississauga today.

Const. Tarun Bali was fatally struck by a vehicle last week in the northern Ontario town of Hearst, as police tried to stop a man who had escaped from a hospital.

An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The 29-year-old’s funeral service will not be open to the general public, but the OPP says people can observe the funeral cortege as it travels west on Highway 407 from Thornhill to the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The service is expected to be livestreamed on the OPP’s YouTube page.

Bali is one of two officers killed on the job in the province this month. Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a Toronto police veteran, was shot dead last week during a raid linked to investigations into multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.