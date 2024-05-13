Funeral arrangements have been set for a giant in the Windsor-Essex labour community.

Gary Parent, the former president of the district labour council and the financial secretary of CAW Local 444 will be laid to rest later this week.



His obituary was posted over the weekend on the Families First website and says visitation will take place at the Dougall Avenue location, on Tuesday, May 14 from 1-5 and 7-9 p.m.



The visitation will continue on Wednesday at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m.



Parent passed away early Friday morning after a brief battle with cancer.



He leaves behind is wife Arden, his son Jason, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren, other family members and friends.



The obituary states "though he has passed, his memory remains the cornerstone of our family, offering enduring strength, unwavering support, and lasting guidance."



Parent retired from Chrysler in 2009 after 40 years with the company.



He was 77.

