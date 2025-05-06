Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario is launching a major capital campaign to upgrade a supportive housing location in Windsor.

The organization, which is dedicated to helping people with disabilities live independently, is seeking to raise $300,000 to replace an outdated and inefficient HVAC system at its Sandwich Town location at 3141 Sandwich St.

Described as "critical," the improvements would help lower operating costs, boost energy efficiency, and reduce maintenance needs.

The Sandwich Street Program is a supportive housing initiative with the capacity to accommodate

up to 30 residents on the By-Names Priority List-those identified as experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex.

Along with offering a pathway out of homelessness, the program delivers wraparound support tailored to each resident's unique needs, from access to health and mental health services to life-skills support and recreation.

Stakeholder Engagement Manager Crystle Butler says saving money is very important for the non-profit organization.

"Our current system is outdated, and it's a lot on energy costs and repairs," she says. "The system is actually so old that it causes difficulty for us to find vendors that can repair it. Those who can are having trouble finding the availability of parts. So, this is costing us a lot in repairs and energy costs."

Butler says they're hopeful people will see the value of the program we provide and help us improve the quality at our Sandwich location.

Performance and Logistics Manager Christina Callard says their job is to provide quality housing.

"At Sandwich, we are currently at full capacity and committed to providing a program that provides more than a pathway out of homelessness. It provides a stable and compassionate environment for individuals," she says.

Since opening the Sandwich site in 2022, the group has assisted over 40 people transitioning out of homelessness.

The campaign is expected to last until September.

Donations to the campaign can be made by contacting Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario. Click here to find contact information.