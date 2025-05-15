The 2025 Ontario budget includes funding for a helicopter for the Windsor Police Service.

The budget delivered Thursday at Queen's Park included $57 million for two new H-135 helicopters to support the Niagara Regional Police Service and the Windsor Police Service with increased patrols, security and enforcement at key entry points at the U.S. border.

In December 2024, Premier Doug Ford indicated Windsor police would be getting a helicopter to help address border security.

He made mention of a helicopter as part of the initial efforts to address border security as newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump threatened hefty tariffs unless security at the border was improved.

Ford again renewed that call in February during a campaign stop during the Ontario election.

This is a developing story.