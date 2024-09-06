Frustration is being expressed by people living in one area of Windsor's South Walkerville neighbourhood after their vehicles were damaged on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks.

A number of people living in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road and the 2300 block of Windemere Road have reported that their cars were keyed—sometimes two or three times—since late August.

In most cases, the damage included long, deep gouges in the sides of their vehicles.

Shaunessy Lafontaine lives in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road and says the first time happened they woke up to find her and her two sons cars had been keyed.

"All of the neighbours around us, all their cars got keyed. That was the end of August, and then I woke up last Sunday and noticed the rear of my car was keyed. It was pretty deep, right down to the metal," she says.

Lafontaine says their cars were keyed for a third time this past Wednesday night.

"Either side of my car got keyed again. Both my son's cars and their girlfriend's cars got keyed. All down the side of the car, not just a scratch or a scrape, the entire length of the car," she says.

Lafontaine calls the situation ridiculous.

"It's very frustrating knowing that somebody is out there doing this, and it's the headache, it's the time, it's the insurance, it's everything involved with this. It's frustrating," she says.

Karen Harrop lives in the 2300 block of Windemere Road and says two of her cars were keyed while she was away over the Labour Day long weekend and then again Wednesday night.

"I have my father-in-law's truck in my driveway that's been damaged, and my husband's car and my car. So it's three cars," she says.

Harrop says she found her van was gouged again Wednesday night with curly q's of paint curling off the side where the key went through.

She says it's frustrating because this person came back to do it again.

"The keying was very deep. The person who did it returned to the driveway a second time to key the car that hadn't been available the first night. That happened to a couple of neighbours I know," she says.

The Windsor Police Service is investigating several reports of damage in the neighbourhood and asks that anyone in the area check their surveillance video for anything that could help the investigation or, if they have any information, contact 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.

The public can also contact the Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.