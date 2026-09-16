Frozen raspberries recalled in several provinces due to possible norovirus

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging people in several provinces to check their freezer for recalled raspberries.

Frozen raspberries recalled due to norovirus concerns The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging people in several provinces to check their freezer for recalled raspberries.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is urging people in several provinces to check their freezer for recalled raspberries.

The agency has issued a recall notice for Alasko brand frozen, whole raspberries.

The products are being recalled due to possible norovirus contamination.

They were sold in the following provinces:

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Prince Edward Island

Quebec

The notice says the products should be thrown out or returned to where they were bought.

Norovirus symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting nausea and stomach cramps.

CFIA says anyone who thinks they have gotten sick from consuming a recalled product should contact a health-care provider.