LaSalle council has given approval for a notice of motion to go forward to County Council asking for a traffic study on a busy road.

A notice of motion was presented Tuesday evening to council by mayor Crystal Meloche.

Meloche was asking for support to introduce a motion at County Council requesting a traffic control study at the intersections of Martin Lane and Front Road, as well as at Victory and Front Road.

She says those roads have seen a large increase in usage due to the growing population in the Town, and the growth of development in the area.

Since Front Road is a designated county road, it will need County Council approval to conduct the study.

This study would be to assess the area, and see if traffic signals would need to be installed to help with traffic flow, as well as for pedestrian safety due to the high number of those who walk in the area.

LaSalle council approved the notice of motion, and it will now move forward to County Council in the near future.