A former Windsor high school graduate will soon be moving to New York after being selected during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Theo Johnson, a tight end for Penn State University, was selected Saturday by the New York Giants — making him the 107th overall pick in the draft.

"Answering the phone and hearing it from Coach Daboll, it was truly a special moment," said Johnson, 23, who met with fans at Windsor's NFL Draft party about an hour after being selected by New York.

Johnson was first introduced to the sport when living in Cambridge.

He and his mother and five brothers endured domestic violence at the hands of his father. Following his parents’ separation, Theo turned to football as an outlet and played for the Cambridge Wolverines.

When his mother was accepted into law school at the University of Windsor, Johnson continued his football journey.

He went on to play at Windsor’s Holy Names High School before eventually moving on to Penn State.

"I knew my life had changed," Johnson said after being drafted. "I've worked a long time for this, coming from Holy Names and coming from the Essex Ravens."'

Even though his professional NFL career is just beginning, Theo said he looks forward to being able to give back to young Windsorites.

“I came up from Windsor as a little pup, looking up to Luke Wilson and Tyrone Crawford. Now, I'm in their shoes," said Johnson. "I take a lot of pride in that ... Hopefully, there's another kid that's looking up to me and they'll be in my shoes one day."

— with files from CTV News Windsor’s Melanie Kentner and CTV News Kitchener’s Tyler Kelaher