A chance to watch some hockey and support a local cause.

The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to the WFCU Centre tonight (Thurs), and thousands of rubber ducks will join them on the ice.

The second annual Hospice Rubber Duck Drop will take place after the game.

3,000 ducks will be dropped from the rafters onto the ice, and the duck that lands closest to the centre ice circle will win the grand prize of $5,000.

All of the money raised through the drop will support local hospice care in Windsor and Essex County.

Katharen Bortolin, Executive Director at the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County, says they're excited to be back.

"We will be dropping 3,000 rubber ducks from the rafters after the Spits game. It is quite a sight, and the rubber duck that falls closest to centre ice, first prize winner is $5,000, second is $1,000, and third prize is a signed Spits jersey and a stick."

She says there's a couple of ways to buy a raffle ticket.

"They can be purchased on site, they can also be purchased online so you don't have to be present to purchase tickets or to win which is fabulous, and so it's a one in 3,000 chance, and so we are selling tickets until they are sold out. So, I would definitely recommend even if you plan on going to the game, it's not a bad idea to purchase them online ahead of time because once they're sold out... that's it!"

Bortolin says the response has been great.

"Spits games are always a good time, so if we can jump in and add a little something to the end, we're happy to do that. And then all the dollars fundraised stay local and support hospice care for Windsor and Essex County. So as an example, for every $150 raised as part of this event, it supports a night of care for a patient and family in our community."

Puck drop for the Spits game is set for 7:05 p.m. The duck drop is expected to take place around 9:30 p.m.

Winning tickets for the Rubber Duck Drop will be announced after the game, and winners do not have to be present to win.

A rubber duck raffle ticket can be purchased here.