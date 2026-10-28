From food scraps to fertilizer: Inside Seacliff Renewables

Seacliff Renewables LP in Leamington processes organic waste collected through the green bin program, turning it into products including liquid and solid fertilizer. The facility is preparing to receive additional material as the program expands across Windsor-Essex. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

As the green bin program expands across Windsor-Essex, the facility processing the region’s organic waste is highlighting how food scraps can be turned into useful products, and why residents need to keep contaminants out of their bins.

Seacliff Renewables LP in Leamington receives organic waste collected through municipal green bin programs, processing the material to produce liquid and solid fertilizer. The facility is also working to upgrade the gas produced during the process into renewable natural gas for delivery through the Enbridge pipeline.

Sean Mezei, the company’s director of projects, said the material is first weighed before being unloaded inside a receiving building. It then goes through a processing system designed to remove contaminants and protect equipment before being broken down and sent to large digesters.

Inside the digesters, anaerobic bacteria break down the organic material and produce gas. The remaining material is separated into liquid and solid products, which are used as fertilizer on agricultural land.

Seacliff Renewables Leamington Seacliff Renewables LP in Leamington processes organic waste collected through the green bin program, turning it into products including liquid and solid fertilizer. The facility is preparing to receive additional material as the program expands across Windsor-Essex. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Mezei said the first year of the green bin program in Windsor-Essex has gone well, with the facility receiving good-quality material from the region.

“It’s been going really well,” Mezei said, noting the facility had been in operation since 2011.

“This is the longest operating facility in Ontario to accept this material. Material’s been in good quality in Windsor-Essex, so we’re really happy to get something close by.”

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority reported collecting 12,000 tonnes of food waste during the program’s first year.

The program is expanding to Amherstburg, Kingsville and Leamington, with weekly collection expected to begin the week of Nov. 2. The expansion is expected to increase the amount of locally collected organic waste delivered to Seacliff.

Mezei said local material is easier to manage because trucks do not have to travel as far, while the finished products can be used by nearby agricultural operations.

He said the facility has gradually expanded over the years as recycling and waste diversion have become more prevalent.

Keeping contaminants out

While the facility has systems to remove some unwanted materials, Mezei told CTV News that plastic and metal can create problems during processing.

Metal can damage equipment, while plastic can be particularly difficult to separate from organic waste. Contaminants can also remain in the digesters and eventually require the tanks to be cleaned.

“The biggest thing is we’re spending all this effort trying to get organics and getting it recycled,” Mezei said.

“It limits the amount of material that we can take if it’s more contaminated.”

Seacliff Renewables Leamington Seacliff Renewables LP in Leamington processes organic waste collected through the green bin program, turning it into products including liquid and solid fertilizer. The facility is preparing to receive additional material as the program expands across Windsor-Essex. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

He encouraged residents to keep their green bins focused on organic material and check local program guidelines before disposing of items that may not be accepted.

“We just want your organics,” Mezei explained.

“Our system is really a biological system. So as long as we can keep our bacteria happy and they’re breaking down the material, you know, they love organics. They’re not a big fan of metal and plastics.”

Mezei said compostable bags can be processed at the facility, but residents should follow the municipality’s accepted-material guidelines rather than assume all products labelled compostable are permitted.

He said the facility also works with agricultural operators, greenhouses and food processors to divert organic material from landfills, with customers from as far away as Toronto.

The regional green bin program is intended to reduce the amount of waste sent to the Essex-Windsor Regional Landfill, which is projected to reach capacity in 2040.

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