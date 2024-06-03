DETROIT - The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit's decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

No longer the windowless hulking scavenger-ravaged structure ominously shadowing the city's Corktown neighborhood, the former train station now is a home to Ford Motor Co. and the centerpiece of a sprawling 30-acre mobility innovation district.



Ford announced in 2018 that it was buying the 18-story building and adjacent structures as part of its plans for a campus focusing on autonomous vehicles.



Grand opening ceremonies include an outdoor concert on Thursday, with tours for the general public starting Friday.

