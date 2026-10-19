From Amherstburg to national television: Local skincare company to reach new audience

An Amherstburg entrepreneur is getting ready to take her locally founded skincare business to a national audience.

Maddie Simone, president of Lymphology Skincare, will appear on Today’s Shopping Choice, formerly The Shopping Channel later this month, where the company’s full collection of lymphatic-support products will be featured.

Simone says the opportunity has been in the works since early this year.

“And apparently, in record timing, it took us seven months, and we’ll be on air, which is very exciting, and we’ll be Canada-wide. So now it’s giving our consumers currently an easier way to get to us, a more affordable way. There’s bundles, like it’s just going to be exciting,” Simone said.

Simone founded the company in 2021 following roughly 15 years working as a certified lymphedema therapist.

She says the idea came from seeing how difficult it could be for people to access specialized lymphatic care, including in Windsor-Essex.

“I launched this to be able to help people do these kind of treatments at home. Our products are all lymphatic based, and they will support and stimulate the lymphatic system, but at home, so you can do something every single day for your wellness,” Simone said.

Operations have since expanded beyond Canada, with Simone saying the company’s products are also available in some stores in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K.

The business also has a deeply personal connection for Simone.

She started it in honour of her two late brothers after losing one to cancer and the other to a rare aortic condition.

“Now I have tremendous joy in life because every time I have a new person that I’ve helped, a new customer coming through our website, anything like that, it’s just it’s a great boost because I wasn’t able to help them in their health journeys, but I can help others,” Simone said.

Simone is scheduled to appear live on Today’s Shopping Choice on Monday Oct. 26, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

She travelled to the network’s Mississauga studio on Friday for broadcast training ahead of the appearances.