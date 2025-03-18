The U.S. still has a major case of French bulldog fever.

But a very different breed is chasing dog lovers' hearts.

The comical, controversial Frenchie tops the American Kennel Club's annual rundown of the nation's most prevalent purebred dogs for a third year in a row.

Next are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles and other longtime faves.

Keep an eye on the cane corso.

The powerful, protective breed vaulted from 47th to 14th in the rankings in just a decade.

Popularity is seen as a mixed blessing among dog breeders and as an outright scourge by their critics.

There's no disputing that there are plenty of lovable dogs in animal shelters.