It's beginning to look a lot... not like Christmas.

Those hoping for a white Christmas this year have had their hopes dashed by warm temperatures.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handsides, Doug Gillham, meteorologist at The Weather Network, said the warmth was due to a very active pattern.

"We have record shattering warmth, dare I even say heat, across the central U.S., meanwhile frigid arctic air continues to plunge south and spread across most of Canada, and the Great Lakes region becomes the battleground," he said.

Gillham said to expect problems Boxing Day morning on Friday when freezing rain is forecast.

"The chances are very high that you will start with freezing rain Friday morning, and the question is as we go into the afternoon, do we rise up to plus one, plus two. The trend with most of the models do have Windsor climbing above freezing during the afternoon, but the trend has been for the cold to have more push than expected," said Gillham.

Gillham said the region could receive several millimetres of rain before the temperature climbs above freezing.

"That amount isn't really problematic for trees and powerlines, but it's enough for any untreated sidewalks, parking lots, et cetera, to become icy," he said.

Gillham said the first half of next week looks cold, but the big question is whether Windsor-Essex will see a brief warm-up before the next Arctic blast moves in.