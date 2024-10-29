NEW YORK - Freddie Freeman homered for the third straight game and Walker Buehler pitched another World Series gem as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 for a 3-0 lead in the Fall Classic.
With superstar Shohei Ohtani playing despite a partially dislocated left shoulder, Los Angeles moved within one victory of a surprising sweep in this much-hyped matchup between traditional powers.
Buehler and six relievers combined on a five-hitter for the Dodgers, who are on the cusp of their second championship in five years and the eighth in franchise history.
