A popular Canadian service provider is expanding to Chatham-Kent.

Freedom Mobile has officially launched its wireless services in Chatham.

New additions to Freedom's serviceable area include Chatham, Ridgetown, Wallaceburg, Blenheim, Dresden, Thamesville, and Bothwell, among others.

The introduction of wireless services allows Freedom to provide Chatham-Kent residents with a full suite of telecommunications solutions, including internet and TV services.

More information on Freedom's products and services can be found on their website.

This expansion was made possible by partner agreements enabled by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's operator framework.