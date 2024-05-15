Free public Wi-Fi is now available in nearly two dozen parks and public spaces across Essex County.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced Tuesday at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore that $422,122 in federal funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund has been invested to deliver free Wi-Fi access.

Kusmierczyk says this is the 21st century, and residents look at Wi-Fi as infrastructure like roads.

"This is going to have a huge impact. Imagine festivals being hosted, gatherings being hosted, events being hosted, and people being able to connect in real-time. Imagine the spill off effects for local businesses when someone comes here for a soccer game and they want to look at restaurants or businesses nearby, they'll be able to tap into Wi-Fi and find those businesses locally as well," he says.

Connecting Windsor Essex worked with local telecommunications technical delivery partners WaveDirect Telecommunications and Gosfield North Telecommunication to launch the first of-its-kind project.

Connecting Windsor Essex CEO Joanne Soave says it's an awesome opportunity for connection, in particular for small businesses.



"Over the years, how many different events, where there was the opportunity for small businesses to earn revenue at different festivals and events we had throughout the county, but the connection wouldn't allow for that. It was often a cash-only environment, but now we can offer cashless solutions to our local small businesses. For that alone, it's a fantastic opportunity," she says.

In all, 21 parks, beaches, trails, sports fields, marinas, and public spaces across Lakeshore, Essex, Leamington, and Kingsville now have free public Wi-Fi.

Connecting Windsor Essex Director of Technical Operations Noah Campbell says it really varies from site-to-site when it comes to the places now with free Wi-Fi.

"Really, what you see is a lot of parks, baseball diamonds, one of our marinas in Leamington. Really, where people would gather and where we want to bring in that quality of life and value add to their day-to-day," he says.

Along with the government funding from FedDev Ontario, both technical delivery partners and Connecting Windsor Essex made over $145,000 in contributions to the project.

Site installation, maintenance, and service are all funded for several years by the grant, ensuring local municipalities are not incurring costs for the duration of the project.

Over the coming months, signage will be installed at each of the sites to inform residents that free public Wi-Fi is available.

Free Public Wi-Fi Locations:

WaveDirect:

1. Co-An Public Park (11071 Concession Rd 11, McGregor, ON N0R 1J0)

2. Colchester Beach Harbour (100 Jackson St, Harrow, ON N0R 1G0)

3. Harrow Arena (243 McAffee St, Harrow, ON N0R 1G0)

4. Essex Sports Complex – Field Area (60 Fairview Ave W, Essex, ON N8M 1Y1)

5. Leamington Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds (Seacliff Dr E, Leamington, ON N8H 2L3)

6. Leamington Soccer Fields (165 Mersea RD 12, Leamington, N0P 2P0)

7. Mersea Park (651 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON N8H 3V4)

Gosfield North:

1. Comber Community Park (6211 McAllister St, Comber, ON N0P 1J0)

2. Millen Park (1925 South Middle, Woodslee, ON N0P 1J0)

3. Reg Chevalier Park (1762 Oriole Park Dr., Woodslee, ON N0R 1V0)

4. Lions Club Park (245 Ouellette St., Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

5. Optimist Park (775 Notre Dame, Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

6. Duck Creek Park (130 Duck Creek Blvd, Belle Rier, ON N0R 1A0)

7. Lakeview Trail (492 Lakeview Dr., Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

8. Belle River Marina (600 Lake Dr., Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

9. Lakeview Park – Splash Pad (535 Lakeview Dr., Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

10. Town Hall – Community Area (419 Notre Dame Dr., Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

11. Atlas Tube Centre (447 Renaud Line Rd., Belle River, ON N0R 1A0)

12. Ridgeview Park (124 Fox St., Cottam, ON N0R 1B0)

13. Rotary Park (175 County Rd. 34 W, Cottam, ON N0R 1B0)

14. William St. Park (39 William St., Cottam, ON N0R 1B0