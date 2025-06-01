Free transit will be available to and from the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

The fest runs from June 5 to June 7, and the LaSalle Transit 25 will be free to riders, and will have extended hours to match the festival hours.

A free shuttle bus will also be running on Friday night to bring patrons to and from the festival for the annual fireworks. The bus will travel between the Event Centre on Front Road and the Vollmer Complex between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. That service will run every 30 minutes.

Free bike valet service hosted by Bike Windsor Essex will also be available to those who ride their bicycle to the festival.

Sue Nantais, Corporate Communication and Promotions Officer with the Town, says the transit is free all weekend.

"It'll be running for free Thursday to Saturday, the same time as the festival, and we're also offering a transit shuttle from the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing, that's at 970 Front Road, and it will drop patrons off at the Vollmer Complex."

She says there are a number of travel options to reduce stress to those going to the fest.

"We try to encourage as many people as possible to take the shuttle, we also have a free bike valet service by Bike Windsor-Essex to encourage people to take their bike, take public transit to the festival just to reduce some of the stress, and the traffic, and trying to find parking on site."

Nantais says they're offering a shuttle again this year for the fireworks show.

"They can park at the Event Centre, that will get them across town, take advantage of getting to the fireworks at 10 p.m. on the Friday, we have a great headliner - Slim Pickerel will be playing that evening - so there's lots to look forward to all weekend long."

The fireworks show will be launched near the pond at the Vollmer Complex around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

A road closure for a portion of Mike Raymond Drive is in effect from Monday, June 2, to Monday, June 9.

Tickets are on sale now for the Strawberry Festival and can be found by clicking here.