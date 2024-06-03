The Town of LaSalle is offering free transit to those attending the Strawberry Festival this weekend.

LaSalle Transit 25 will be free from Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 8.

The service has been enhanced during the festival with free service and extended hours to match the fest hours.

Buses will run during the festival all three days, with the final pick-up's at the Vollmer Complex taking place a few minutes after the festival closes.

One free shuttle bus will also run on Friday night to bring riders to and from the festival for the fireworks. The bus will travel between the Event Centre on Front Road and the Vollmer Complex between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The shuttle service will run about every 30 minutes.

Free bike valet service will be offered by Bike Windsor Essex for the event.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from June 6 to June 9, 2024.