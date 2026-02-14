You and your family are being invited to spend Family Day weekend with the Windsor Express.

The Family Day Sunday Game, presented by Shan Hasan from KW Signature Realty, will happen on Feb. 15.

Hasan said his realtor group has bought out the entire arena for a fifth year in a row.

"We've boughten every seat and we're giving it out to the City of Windsor and Essex County," he said.

The free event will feature a matchup between the Express and Glass City W ranglers with giveaways and entertainment.

He said there's already a large demand for the available bowl tickets.

"The amount of people that are checking in to pick up tickets, either from the KW Signature office, and now the transition is happening where they're able to go to the WFCU Centre, gate one, to pick up tickets," Hasan said.

Tickets can be obtained in-person only at the WFCU Centre Box Office during the following hours of operation:

Saturday Feb. 14: 9:00am – 2:00pm

Sunday Feb. 15: 9:30am – 3:00pm

Hasan said prior to tip-off at 3 p.m., families can join the team for a special on-court experience.

"They have a basketball camp for parents and kids, in the morning, that you an play on the court with the team and train that morning," he said.

The Parents vs. Kids Basketball Camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for youth ages five to 13 and their parents.