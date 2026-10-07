Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway set for Thursday in Windsor

A large line along Wyandotte Street more than an hour before the giveaway in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association in Windsor wants to give those in need a happy Thanksgiving.

The group is hosting a free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Thursday, October 8, at 3 p.m.

Wyandotte Town Centre BIA Chair Larry Horwitz says they know times have been challenging for many families and that giving away free turkeys is our small way of saying thank you and celebrating the spirit of gratitude, kindness, and community that makes our neighbourhood such a special place.

Horwitz says this is all about serving the community.

“If you help others, they’ll help you. When people are down and out, and people want to feed children, it’s so important. It’s wonderful to give and wonderful to receive,” he says.

Around 150 turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Horwitz says this is how you build a strong community.

“That’s how people start caring about each other and the community; it’s just very heartwarming,” he says. “Everybody involved, both the people giving out the turkeys and the merchants, the people that come by, feel it’s a special moment. We really look forward to it.”

The turkey giveaway will be held in the parking lot of the Al Sabeel restaurant at 1129 Wyandotte Street East.

There is a limit of one turkey per family while supplies last. Please bring your own bag.