OTTAWA — The "Canada Strong Pass" takes effect Friday, offering free admission to national parks, national historic sites and marine conservation areas maintained by Parks Canada.

The pass also includes a 25 per cent discount on camping fees.

The program, which runs until Sept. 2, follows up on a Liberal campaign promise to promote Canadian tourism in response to the United States' tariff war.

The pass also covers free national museum admission for children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount for 18- to 24 year-olds.

Via Rail is also offering free fares for children 17 and under if they are accompanied by an adult, and a 25 per cent discount for travellers 18 to 24 years old.

There is no physical "Canada Strong Pass" or registration required — visitors can just show up at participating locations.