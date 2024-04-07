Free solar eclipse glasses will be handed out today at the AM800 News station.

At the station, located at 1640 Ouellette Avenue, glasses will be handed out between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Child and adult sizes will be available.

Those picking up glasses are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local food bank.

Several locations throughout Windsor and Essex County will be in the path of totality during the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The partial phase should start at 1:58 p.m. and end at 4:28 p.m., while the totality should take place from 3:12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. across the region.

The last total eclipse experienced in the province was in February 1979, and the next one isn't expected to happen again until 2099.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, causing either total or partial darkness.