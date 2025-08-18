The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is opening its doors to the public.

The humane society is hosting a free open house next month at its site on Provincial Road near Cabana.

Executive director Lynnette Bain says they're expecting a fun day.

"We thought it was a good time to open up our doors to the community, invite them in," says Bain. "Give them an opportunity to interact with our staff, our volunteers, of course our animals. Learn more about what we do, what our services are and get a behind the scenes look."

She says the humane society has done other events in the community but they've been off-site.

"Typically the events we've hosted have been off-site and we're a pillar in the community, we want to be very involved and giving back, so we thought let's open up our doors and bring people to our organization," she says.

Bain says the humane society has invited some like-minded organizations to participate at the open house.

"We got TLC Animal Aid that will be there," says Bain. "We've got Wings Rehab. There's also going to be the Hungry Pooch just to name a few as well as the opportunity to have pet portraits done. We're going to have a nail trim clinic and I think the highlight of the day, we'll be a doggie fashion show."

The open house takes place on Saturday September 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.