Thousands of free school lunches are being provided to students in Windsor thanks to a pilot program that's been in full swing since September.

The West Windsor School lunch pilot is expected to deliver 35,000 free lunches to West Windsor students with funding being provided through the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.

Every Wednesday, United Way volunteers pack and deliver hot lunches to over 400 students at General Brock Public School and nearly 500 students at St. James Catholic Elementary School every Thursday.

“Delivering a student a hot lunch does more than feed their body and mind, it shows that they are part of a community that cares and that can have a lasting impact that a child will remember for years to come," said Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent.

In a release, officials said Windsor-Essex does not currently have a comprehensive school program that provides free lunches to students, suggesting this is an exciting opportunity for local students and the entire community.

Research shows that when designed appropriately, school lunch programs can have many benefits for students, including increased attendance, grades, health and well-being.

Weekly lunches in the pilot include a rotating menu of meals, featuring chicken and rice dishes, chicken wraps, pasta and a seasonal menu choice. All meals are prepared by local food vendors, often using locally grown produce.

United Way believes that school lunch programs have the potential to be a powerful source of innovation for local community and economic development that can have added value for neighbourhoods such as Sandwich Town and West Windsor.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this pilot and to continue to improve access to school meals for every child and youth in Windsor-Essex County," stated Vicki Houston, Director of Education, Greater Essex County District School Board.

Stephanie Campeau, associate vice president of stakeholder and communications with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority expressed the team’s delight at being involved.

“The Gordie Howe International Bridge team is proud to support the West Windsor School Lunch program,” said Campeau.

“Based on community consultation, we know food security is a concern for many and we have made it a priority for the project’s Community Benefits Plan. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have for students and their families in the Sandwich community.”