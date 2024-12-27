To Kingsville With Love.

That's the name of the annual free holiday meal returning to Kingsville Community Church on Saturday Dec. 28.

Pastor Tom Harmon says the event has been held for the past 24 years, with this year organizers switching things up from traditional turkey to a ham dinner.

"There are two sittings, and there's a 3 p.m. in the afternoon, and 5 p.m. sitting here, and the meal is at Kingsville Community Church, which is right Division Road in Kingsville."

He says organizers have done away with the hybrid option of offering both take away and dinning in.

"Last year we did a hybrid and the people that ate in were like oh this was so fantastic, and all the workers and volunteers were like oh, eating in is best because we bring the community together , we get to meet other people. It's just a wonderful atmosphere, so we've gone back to that format."

Pastor Harmon says loneliness affects people over the holiday's.

"They feel it the most between Christmas and New Year's. That can be a very very difficult time for people, especially if they've lost a spouse throughout the year, or if they find themselves in Essex County, they've moved in and they don't know anybody. Well, this is a great opportunity to be around people, to get to meet people."

Pre-registration is preferred, however walk-ins will not be turned away.