Ontario is offering you free fishing this weekend, celebrating Mother’s Day.

Residents can fish for free on Saturday and Sunday.

“Fishing is a timeless Ontario tradition that brings people together,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources.

“Whether you’re an experienced angler or casting a line for the first time, fishing is a great way to connect with loved ones and enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. This Mother’s Day weekend, why not get outside and enjoy the water with friends and family, all while supporting local jobs and communities that thrive through fishing?”

Keep in mind if you do go out and cast a line, all Ontario Fishing Regulations apply. The full list of regulations is available here.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein