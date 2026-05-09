Get your fishing rods ready.

Ontario is offering families a chance to cast a line and enjoy the outdoors with free fishing this Mother's Day weekend.

The province offers four free-fishing periods each year, which includes Family Day weekend, Mother's Day weekend, Father's Day weekend, and Family Fishing Week from June 27 to July 5.

From May 9 to 10, residents can fish in Ontario without purchasing a licence or Outdoors Card.

Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.

Mike Harris, the Minister of Natural Resources, says free fishing weekends are an opportunity to check out Ontario's top notch fishing and take part in a timeless tradition that brings people together right across the province.